Father shot 6-year-old son before turning gun on himself in Hialeah murder-suicide: Police

A father shot and killed his 6-year-old son before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at a Hialeah apartment building, police confirmed Friday.

The incident happened Thursday evening at the Lake House Apartments on West 11th Court and 72nd Street.

Hialeah Police confirmed Friday that the shooting involved a 36-year-old father and his 6-year-old son. Their names haven't been released.

Police said the mother of the child discovered the bodies inside the apartment shortly before 6 p.m. and called police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 Hialeah Police responded to a murder-suicide involving a man and child at the Lake House Apartments on May 3, 2024.

"This is heartbreaking. You know, whenever a child loses their life, especially at the hands of an adult, it's heartbreaking for everyone involved," Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez told reporters Thursday night. "We feel and we're praying for the family at this time, the neighbors and anyone else that was involved in this."

Neighbors reported hearing a woman's screams as the disturbing discovery was made.

“I heard some screams from a lady," one neighbor said. "Like, screams of terror, and then I went out and then the police arrived, the rescue and ambulances.”

Resident William Morales said he lives upstairs from the family and was devastated to hear what happened.

"I cried last night, my kids were nervous. Everyone was crying because everyone here knows the guy and the family," Morales said.

Morales said his child was friends with the boy who was killed and would frequently see them around the building.

"Like a friend, we say 'hey, how are you brother?' everyday, his kid plays with my kid," Morales said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.