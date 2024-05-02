Man, child found dead in Hialeah murder-suicide

A man and child were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday in Hialeah, police said.

It happened at the Lake House Apartments on West 11th Court.

Police said the mother of the child discovered the bodies inside the apartment. The man found dead is between 30-40 years old.

There were no details on the manner of death or their identities.

"This is heartbreaking. You know, whenever a child loses their life, especially at the hands of an adult, it's heartbreaking for everyone involved," said Hialeah Police Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez. "We feel and we're praying for the family at this time, the neighbors and anyone else that was involved in this."

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.