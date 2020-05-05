Helping Hands: Dealing With The Economic Toll of COVID-19, Together

The images are overwhelming.

Long lines of vehicles across the country. People patiently waiting for free food because buying groceries is becoming harder or impossible.

The demand on food pantries and organizations that help the hungry is growing in South Florida. Local governments, churches, community leaders and ordinary people are pitching in to help with the many food distribution sites we are seeing each day.

The families inside the vehicles have stories of struggle, stories of newfound financial hardship, stories of already making it with little and now facing next to nothing in the bank.

This week, NBC 6 is taking a look at those rolling up their sleeves to help and at the families who are dealing with the economic toll of COVID-19 at their kitchen tables.

Part I: Local Family Turns to Free Food Sources

One Broward County family is sharing the struggle of making ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shifting through what’s available at food pantries, waiting in long lines at food distribution sites, looking for free sources of food during the pandemic -- it’s an example of a mother’s love in its purest form.

Monique Williams has two small children. She and her husband, Walter Williams, both work for Broward County schools. She’s a teacher’s assistant, and he works in maintenance. They are still getting paid but they are not going in right now because schools are closed due to the pandemic.

The extra time at home with their 6-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter has put pressure on their budget. Their grocery bill is at an all time high.

“We are not used to spending that much weekly on food,” Monique Williams said.

Beyond the grocery expenses, their utility bills are up because they are home more.

Their situation is an example of the economic backlash of COVID-19. With no end to the pandemic in sight, the free food sources are a relief.

“It’s a big help for our family. We don’t have to take the money for bills and put it toward groceries,” Monique said.

Even though they still have a household income, the family has had to dip into their savings. Monique worries about the future and the potential for job loss in this economic climate.

“You never know,” she said.

Families who were living paycheck to paycheck are facing newfound hardship all across America. Top that off with anxiety toward an unknown future. For Williams, it’s enough to put her pride aside.

“I’m taking what my family needs at the moment,” she said.