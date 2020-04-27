Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Non-profit organizations, state and local governments are working to help South Floridians from going hungry while out of work. Here’s where you can find food distributions in South Florida:

Feeding South Florida is giving away food in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. You can find an updated list of distribution sites and times here.

Farm Share Foods is also providing food throughout South Florida. A list of dates and times is available here.

The United Way of the Florida Keys provides list of food resources for children and seniors in Monroe County.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward county public school systems will also be setting up distribution sites for students and their families on a weekly basis:

Miami-Dade County schools are providing free meals to students at 50 locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Parents can pick up meals for multiple days at a time, and they can search for their nearest distribution center using this website.

Broward County schools are providing free meals to students at multiple locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Parents can pick up meals for multiple days at a time. The full list of distribution sites can be found here.

Additionally, below you can find a list of various food distribution sites that will take place in Miami-Dade and Broward counties this week.

Miami-Dade County

Monday, April 27th

8 a.m. at Dolphin Mall (11401 Northwest 12th Street, Miami, 33172); Farm Share provides food from Florida farmers. Cars must enter on NW 14th St and NW 111th Ave. Recipients must arrive in vehicles. Food is not provided to anyone on foot.

9 a.m. at Calder Casino (21001 Northwest 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens, 33056); Please remain in your car and open the trunk when it is your turn. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tuesday, April 28th

9 a.m. at Medley Town Hall (7777 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Medley, 33166); Farm Share holds a drive-thru food giveaway. Please remain in your car and open your trunk when it’s your turn in line.

9 a.m. at Tropical Park (7900 Southwest 40th Street, Miami, 33155); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida. Please remain in your car and open the trunk when it is your turn.

9 a.m. at Sherbondy Park (777 Sharazad Boulevard, Opa-Locka, 33054); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

Wednesday, April 29th

9 a.m. at Elizabeth Virrick Park (3255 Plaza Street, Coconut Grove, 33133); This is a Farm Share drive-thru distribution. One bag per adult in the car is given, with a limit of three adults per car. No walk ups allowed. Use Hibiscus Street entrance.

9 a.m. at Homestead Air Reserve Park (27401 Southwest New York Avenue, Homestead, 33032); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

Thursday, April 30th

9 a.m. at Joseph Caleb Center (5400 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Miami, 33142); This is a Farm Share drive-thru distribution. Food will be given first-come, first-served while supplies last.

10 a.m. at Center of Hope Church of God Prophecy (10331 Southwest 179th Street, Miami, 33157); This is a Farm Share drive-thru distribution.

9 a.m. at Amelia Earhart Park (401 East 65th Street, Hialeah, 33013); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

9 a.m. at Mater Academy (7901 Northwest 103rd Street, Hialeah Gardens, 33016); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

Broward County

Monday, April 27th

9 a.m. at Central Broward Regional Park (3700 Northwest 11 Place, Lauderhill, 33311); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

Tuesday, April 28th

9 a.m. at Coral Square Mall (9469 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, 33071); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

8 a.m. at Sheridan Street Tri-Rail Station (2900 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, 33021); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

9 a.m. at Kimberly Square Shopping Center (957 Rock Island Road, North Lauderdale, 33068); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

Wednesday, April 29th

10 a.m. at Sunrise Tennis Club (9605 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise, 33351); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

9 a.m. at Christian Life Center (2699 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, 33309); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

Thursday, April 30th

9 a.m. at Lauderhill Sports Park (7500 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill, 33313); This is a drive-thru site run by Feeding South Florida.

Friday, May 1st