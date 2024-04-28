Man seriously injured after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Lauderdale Lakes District deputies later found the victim along Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill.

The initial shooting incident took place along West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, before the victim traveled in a vehicle to the Lauderhill location where he was found, BSO confirmed.

NBC6 cameras captured a BMW vehicle with bullet holes. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a BSO spokesperson.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No details have been released on a possible shooter or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.