Two jets touch wings while performing in Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Audiences watched a frightening moment unfold at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show on Sunday afternoon, when two jets touched wings during a performance.

The show was paused after an emergency was declared, as a precaution.

Both jets were able to land safely and the pilots involved were unharmed.

The 2024 Air Show wrapped not long after the incident -- ending a weekend of performances from an exciting lineup, including the US Air Force Thunderbirds, Ghost Squadron and Red Bull Helicopter.