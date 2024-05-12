Two jets touch wings while performing in Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Audiences watched a frightening moment unfold at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show on Sunday afternoon, when two jets touched wings during a performance.
The show was paused after an emergency was declared, as a precaution.
Both jets were able to land safely and the pilots involved were unharmed.
The 2024 Air Show wrapped not long after the incident -- ending a weekend of performances from an exciting lineup, including the US Air Force Thunderbirds, Ghost Squadron and Red Bull Helicopter.
