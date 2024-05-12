Fort Lauderdale

Two jets touch wings while performing in Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Both jets were able to land safely and the pilots involved were unharmed.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Audiences watched a frightening moment unfold at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show on Sunday afternoon, when two jets touched wings during a performance.

The show was paused after an emergency was declared, as a precaution.

The 2024 Air Show wrapped not long after the incident -- ending a weekend of performances from an exciting lineup, including the US Air Force Thunderbirds, Ghost Squadron and Red Bull Helicopter.

