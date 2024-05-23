I-95

Fatal crash on I-95 NB in Fort Lauderdale causing major traffic backups

The crash happened around 3:04 a.m. and center lanes on I-95 are blocked.

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fatal crash has been reported on I-95 northbound in Fort Lauderdale and it's causing road closures.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:04 a.m. and center lanes on I-95 are blocked.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least two motorcycles; one on a tow truck and the other destroyed in the middle of the highway. Additionally, a yellow tarp was visible on the side of the road.

No further information was available at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

I-95Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us