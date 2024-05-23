Fatal crash on I-95 NB in Fort Lauderdale causing major traffic backups

A fatal crash has been reported on I-95 northbound in Fort Lauderdale and it's causing road closures.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:04 a.m. and center lanes on I-95 are blocked.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least two motorcycles; one on a tow truck and the other destroyed in the middle of the highway. Additionally, a yellow tarp was visible on the side of the road.

No further information was available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.