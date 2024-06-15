Hialeah

Part of Hialeah under precautionary boil water alert

Due to possible contamination, residents were advised to boil all water used to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes for one minute

By Briana Trujillo

Residents of a section of Hialeah were advised to boil their water out of “an abundance of caution” until the city can confirm that the water is not contaminated. 

Authorities said the “precautionary boil water alert” includes the areas bound by: 

  • North: West 116th Street (NW 170th Street)
  • South: West 84th Street (NW 138th Street)
  • East: SB I-75
  • West: W 44 Avenue (NW 107th Avenue)
Due to possible contamination, residents were advised to boil all water used to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes for one minute. 

The city said the order would remain in effect until samples show that the water is clear of possible contamination.

Residents will be advised when the alert is lifted.

Authorities did not say why the alert was put in place.

