Man fatally shot woman and infant son in Deerfield Beach, critical after shooting himself: BSO

A shooting at a Deerfield Beach home on Thursday that left a woman and an infant dead was a double murder and attempted suicide that left the infant's father critically injured but expected to face murder charges.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found 27-year-old Andre Lanns in the street suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lanns was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition, BSO officials said Friday.

After finding Lanns, deputies found a woman and an infant in a nearby home who'd been shot to death.

Those victims were identified Friday as Marrina Guadagnino and Andre Lanns III.

Officials said an arrest warrant has been obtained for Lanns on two counts of first-degree murder in the killings.