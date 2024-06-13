2 dead in Deerfield Beach shooting; 1 taken to hospital

Two people were shot and killed Thursday morning in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 5:45 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

First responders at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. His relationship to the victims is not known.

Authorities have not said if they are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting. They said there does not appear to be a threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.