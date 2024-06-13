Deerfield Beach

2 dead in Deerfield Beach shooting; 1 taken to hospital

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive

By Briana Trujillo

Two people were shot and killed Thursday morning in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 5:45 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

First responders at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. His relationship to the victims is not known.

Authorities have not said if they are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting. They said there does not appear to be a threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Deerfield BeachBroward County
