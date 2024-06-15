15-year-old boy killed in Florida City shooting

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Florida City on Saturday morning.

Florida City officers responded to the scene, near northwest 13th street and fifth avenue, around 10:30 a.m. where they reportedly found Damarion Bailey with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to Miami-Dade Police.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but the suspected gunman took off before officers arrived and remains on the run, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.