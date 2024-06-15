Florida City

15-year-old boy killed in Florida City shooting

The suspected gunman took off before officers arrived and remains on the run, police said.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Florida City on Saturday morning.

Florida City officers responded to the scene, near northwest 13th street and fifth avenue, around 10:30 a.m. where they reportedly found Damarion Bailey with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to Miami-Dade Police.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but the suspected gunman took off before officers arrived and remains on the run, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Florida City
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us