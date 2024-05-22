Suspect bails out of stolen car filled with catalytic converters, after fleeing Miami traffic stop: Police

A person who fled from a traffic stop in Miami later bailed out in a wooded area in Broward County on Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on US 27 near Griffin Road where there was a large law enforcement response near a car that appeared to have multiple catalytic converters in the trunk.

Miccosukee Police told NBC6 that the vehicle was stolen from Miami and that the driver fled from officers during a traffic stop. One person was detained while another remained at large by midday Wednesday.

Police also confirmed that catalytic converters were found inside the vehicle, as well as a ski mask.

Manatee Bay Elementary School was placed on Secure Protocol as a precaution and later resumed normal operations, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Authorities ensured that there is no safety concern to the public, but the search continues for the second suspect involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.