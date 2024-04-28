Large boat fire on Miami River causes traffic disruptions

Miami Fire crews responded to a second alarm 60-foot boat fire at 881 NW 13 Avenue on Sunday morning.

Miami Police posted a traffic alert on social media, saying the 12th Avenue bridge along NW 7th Street was shut down due to the boat fire and urged drivers to take an alternate route.

Cellphone video from Only in Dade showed heavy smoke billowing from the vessel and firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

TRAFFIC ALERT - 12th Avenue bridge along N.W. 7th Street is currently shut down due to a boat fire. Please seek alternative route until further notice. KD - @CityofMiamiFire pic.twitter.com/qU2iHi4bi3 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 28, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.