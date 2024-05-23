1 dead, 3 injured in Lauderhill fiery crash

One person is dead and three others are injured after a fiery crash in Lauderhill Thursday morning.

Two vehicles crashed around 4:30 a.m. at 1401 Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill.

Authorities have confirmed that one of the four people involved in the crash has died, while the other three were transported to a local hospital.

NBC6 cameras caught the moment a Lauderhill Police officer helped a firefighter break the window of one of the cars to get one of the victims out while the car was still showing smoke from the fire.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There is no further information on the condition of the remaining three victims at this time or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.