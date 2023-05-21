1 Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Pompano Beach: BSO

One person was killed Sunday afternoon when they were involved in a crash involving two vehicles at a Pompano Beach intersection.

Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Andrews Avenue and West Copans Road.

BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were able to get all people inside the vehicles out and transported them to an area hospital. One person was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released the name of the victims or details surrounding the cause of the crash at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as an investigation continues.