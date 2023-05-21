Broward

1 Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Pompano Beach: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Andrews Avenue and West Copans Road.

By NBC6

NBC 6

One person was killed Sunday afternoon when they were involved in a crash involving two vehicles at a Pompano Beach intersection.

Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Andrews Avenue and West Copans Road.

BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were able to get all people inside the vehicles out and transported them to an area hospital. One person was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released the name of the victims or details surrounding the cause of the crash at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as an investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPompano Beachtraffic crash
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us