TikTok

South Florida TikTok star ‘Icy Wyatt' revoked bond and re-arrested in assault case

The social media star began threatening two victims and proceeded to take a gun out of his car, court documents say.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida TikTok star arrested in 2022 for assault charges appeared in a Broward County court Friday where he was revoked bond and re-arrested.

Twenty-five-year-old Wyatt Yeager, known on the social media app as Icy Wyatt, was originally arrested in March 2022.

Wyatt Yeager, Broward Sheriff's Office

Yeager was driving a pink Mercedes "erratically" and stopped in the middle of West Sunrise Boulevard, court documents say.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Two people told Yeager to move, and the confrontation continued when he followed them into a nearby Chick-fil-A parking lot.

The social media star began threatening the two victims and proceeded to take a gun out of his car, the documents say.

Yeager allegedly hit one of the victims in the back of the head with his gun.

Local

Miami Beach 2 hours ago

Escaped inmate from New Hampshire ID'd as armed man shot, killed by police in Miami Beach

Education 3 hours ago

Education commissioner Manny Diaz will attend town hall over African American history standards

Video shows Yeager getting pushed to the ground by police. Police say that Yeager became violent while being arrested and kicked an officer in the thigh.

A judge ruled that Yeager would remain in jail until his trial due to an additional warrant that he received after bonding out in 2022.

Yeager will appear in court again Sept. 7.

This article tagged under:

TikTokCrime and CourtsBSOWestonassault
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us