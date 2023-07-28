South Florida TikTok star ‘Icy Wyatt' revoked bond and re-arrested in assault case

A South Florida TikTok star arrested in 2022 for assault charges appeared in a Broward County court Friday where he was revoked bond and re-arrested.

Twenty-five-year-old Wyatt Yeager, known on the social media app as Icy Wyatt, was originally arrested in March 2022.

Wyatt Yeager, Broward Sheriff's Office

Yeager was driving a pink Mercedes "erratically" and stopped in the middle of West Sunrise Boulevard, court documents say.

Two people told Yeager to move, and the confrontation continued when he followed them into a nearby Chick-fil-A parking lot.

The social media star began threatening the two victims and proceeded to take a gun out of his car, the documents say.

Yeager allegedly hit one of the victims in the back of the head with his gun.

Video shows Yeager getting pushed to the ground by police. Police say that Yeager became violent while being arrested and kicked an officer in the thigh.

A judge ruled that Yeager would remain in jail until his trial due to an additional warrant that he received after bonding out in 2022.

Yeager will appear in court again Sept. 7.