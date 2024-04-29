Miami-Dade Schools officer arrested after 3-year-old son shot himself in Homestead: Police

A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was arrested after her 3-year-old son found her gun and shot himself in Homestead on Sunday, police confirmed.

Homestead Police said the child found the firearm while his mother was preparing food, before accidentally shooting himself in the foot.

The mother was identified as Miami-Dade Schools Police officer Stephanie Jerez. The firearm involved was personally owned and not her service weapon, according to Homestead Police.

Stephanie Jerez mugshot

The toddler was later airlifted to a hospital in Kendall for treatment, where he was listed as stable.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement on Monday.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is aware of a non-school related incident involving a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer that occurred over the weekend. The officer has been arrested by the Homestead Police Department. The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has relieved the officer of duty pending the outcome of the investigation."

Jerez has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. In bond court on Monday, a judge set her bond at $5,000.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.