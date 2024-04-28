Toddler hospitalized after shooting incident in Homestead: Police

A toddler was hospitalized on Sunday after a shooting in Homestead, police confirmed.

Homestead Police said a three-year-old child was involved in a shooting incident before being transported to a hospital in Kendall for treatment.

Details surrounding the shooting incident have not been released.

The child was listed as stable on Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.