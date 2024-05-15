Biscayne Park Police Chief resigns following numerous accusations

Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera resigned from his position Wednesday with the department following a lengthy list of accusations brought against him.

Last month, Cabrera was placed on administrative leave for using his position as chief to bypass certain background check processes, the village manager said.

By doing so, village officials said Cabrera hired at least two men who had internal affairs investigations and had been fired by other local law enforcement agencies.

He's also accused of hiring a man who had a criminal history of assault and instances of impersonating an officer.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Village officials said one of those hires has since been terminated for removing drugs, and firearms from the department's evidence room.

"We are now focused on our next steps and moving forward, starting with the selection of a new chief," village manager Chris Truitt said in a statement. "These situations do not in any way reflect on the good men and women of the police department who protect Biscayne Park on a daily basis."

NBC6 reached out to Cabrera's lawyer but have not yet heard back.