A look at the numbers as over 6.2 million have already voted in Florida so far

With just days to go before Election Day, more than 6.2 million people have voted in Florida so far, according to new data from the state.

As of Thursday morning, over 3.74 million have participated in early voting in the state, along with over 2.48 million who did vote-by-mail, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The 6.225 million votes cast so far is just under 45% of the state's registered 13.84 million registered voters.

Registered Republicans had a large edge in voting, with 2,787,359 ballots cast so far compared with 2,060,088 for Democrats. Another 1,238,430 votes had been cast by those with no party affiliation.

South Florida voters were also turning out in big numbers ahead of Election Day.

As of Thursday afternoon in Miami-Dade, 418,792 had participated in early voting, with another 247,958 ballots cast in vote-by-mail, for just under 44% turnout.

Miami-Dade registered Republicans were ahead of Democrats, with 258,263 to 224,758 votes cast, along with 171,553 independents.

In Broward, 297,905 ballots had been cast in early voting, along with 208,199 in vote-by-mail, for over 44%.

Broward Democrats had a large lead, with 247,264 votes cast, compared to 132,285 for Republicans. Another 116,731 independents had voted in the county.

