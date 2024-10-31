What's on my Florida ballot? NBC6 lets you know

Election season is in full swing, and almost 6 million Floridians have cast their ballots even before Nov. 5.

Every election is important, but this time around, voters will be deciding on several constitutional amendments, referendums, one U.S. Senate seat, more local races, and of course--the race for the presidency.

You still have time to exercise your civic duty. Use our module to see what will be on your ballot. Even though it's titled "Find your candidates,"' it'll tell you much more than that.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

var pymParent = new pym.Parent('fl-ballot-tool', 'https://media.nbcnewyork.com/assets/editorial/national/2024/decision-2024/whos-on-your-ballot/index.html?market=FL', {title: '', parenturlparam: '', parenturlvalue: ''});

And here's what to bring (and leave at home) when you do get in the voting booth.