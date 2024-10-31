Decision 2024

What's on my Florida ballot? NBC6 lets you know

Just enter your address to see what you'll be voting on and who's running for office in your area.

By NBC6

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 28: A tray of mail-in ballots awaits processing at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, United States on October 28, 2024. With 8 days until the November 5 general election, over 100,000 people in Orange County have submitted vote-by-mail ballots. (Photo by Paul Hennesy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Election season is in full swing, and almost 6 million Floridians have cast their ballots even before Nov. 5.

Every election is important, but this time around, voters will be deciding on several constitutional amendments, referendums, one U.S. Senate seat, more local races, and of course--the race for the presidency.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

You still have time to exercise your civic duty. Use our module to see what will be on your ballot. Even though it's titled "Find your candidates,"' it'll tell you much more than that.

var pymParent = new pym.Parent('fl-ballot-tool', 'https://media.nbcnewyork.com/assets/editorial/national/2024/decision-2024/whos-on-your-ballot/index.html?market=FL', {title: '', parenturlparam: '', parenturlvalue: ''});
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

And here's what to bring (and leave at home) when you do get in the voting booth.

Decision 2024 Oct 29

A complete guide to voting in the 2024 general election in Florida

Florida Oct 17

From marijuana to abortion, these 6 amendments are on the Florida ballot this year

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024FloridaElectionsVoting
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us