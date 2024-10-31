Nearly 5.7 million ballots cast in Florida days before the election: A look at the numbers

More than 5.7 million people have voted in Florida so far ahead of next week's election, according to new statistics from the state Wednesday.

Data posted on the Florida Division of Elections website showed that 3,340,065 people had cast ballots at early voting sites, while 2,357,922 had voted by mail.

In all, 2,564,067 Republicans and 1,896,098 Democrats had voted as of Wednesday morning, along with 1,112,145 unaffiliated voters and 125,677 third-party voters.

As of Wednesday morning, the unofficial voter turnout in Miami-Dade was at 581,641, with 357,809 votes cast in early voting and 223,832 cast by mail, according to the state's website.

Republicans in Miami-Dade had cast 228,902 ballots, compared to 196,822 for Democrats, 145,502 independents, and 10,388 for "other."

In Broward, the unofficial voter turnout was up to 491,775, with 283,624 in early voting and 208,092 by mail, the county supervisor of elections reported.

Democrats were ahead in Broward with 241,284 votes cast, compared to 128,331 cast by Republicans, 112,586 independents and 9,574 "other."