Mother accused of stalking cop who killed her son ordered to stop posting on social media

A woman accused of stalking the Miami-Dade Police officer who shot and killed her son appeared in court again Monday, where a judge made it clear she is prohibited from posting anything on social media.

In 2022, 21-year-old Richard Hollis, a man with a history of mental health issues, was shot and killed by Officer Jamie Pino.

About two months after the killing, Gamaly Hollis, the victim’s mother, was arrested for allegedly showing up to crime scenes where Pino was working.

Hollis was found guilty of violating a stay-away order against the officer. A judge sentenced her to about a year in jail. Last week, she was released.

However, because she still has two criminal pending cases including a stalking charge, she was granted a bond.

After posting that $1,000 bond, Hollis went on social media and shared NBC6’s articles on her case, specifically a story where NBC6 obtained body camera footage where Pino is heard warning he was willing to kill her son, a year before the deadly shooting.

State attorneys believed Hollis violated her release conditions when she reposted news articles.

“I would like the court to clearly instruct Ms. Hollis that she is not to be posting anything on Facebook. This is not content-based restrictions. This is a judicial directive to abstain from using social media,” said Alecsander Kohn, an Assistant State Attorney.

State attorneys initially wanted a judge to revoke her bond and send her back to jail to wait for trial. However, on Monday, they withdrew their motion and only sought clarification on the release conditions.

“We are not talking about attacking potential jurors in this case. We are talking about her being able to post, which she has every right about the person who killed her son. She has every right,” said Natahly Soler, a public defender who is representing Hollis.

After hearing arguments, a judge clarified Hollis is not allowed to post anything on social media based on her release conditions. Hollis could only use the Internet to pay bills, schedule hospital appointments, order food, and communicate with her family in Cuba. Even reposting stories could land her in jail.

Defense attorneys plan to fight the order, claiming it violates their client's freedom of speech. There is also a pending motion to dismiss the woman’s charges.

As far as Pino, he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and is currently working. There is still an active internal investigation open against Pino, according to Miami-Dade Police.