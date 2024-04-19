“I'm gonna kill your son”: Video shows Miami-Dade Officer threatened a mother 10 months before killing son

It’s been two years since 21-year-old Richard Hollis, a man with a history of mental health issues, was shot and killed by Miami-Dade Police Officer Jamie Pino.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Pino noticed Hollis holding “two nine-inch chef knives in an aggressive manner.” Police claim he was forced to shoot.

After reviewing the case, state attorneys decided the officers’ actions were justified. A decision that the victim’s mother, Gamaly Hollis does not agree with.

On Friday, video obtained by NBC6 shows Pino confronting Hollis’s mother 10 months before the murder, about her son's mental health issues.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Ma’am I don’t know how to tell you this but I have been here before. The last time I went to Baker Act your child you wanted to stop me,” said Officer Pino to Gamaly on August 10, 2021 according to body camera video. “Your child is an adult and you can’t control him…you are wasting our time. This is a waste of our time. Because if you don’t like the way we work, don’t call us.”

Police were responding to the Hollis household. Body camera video from that same day also shows Pino stating he was willing to kill her son.

“If you have a problem with the way police deal with your son, like you had the problem last time, don’t call us. We are not social workers, we are police officers,” said Pino. “If your son takes a BB gun or a real gun out on me, I’m gonna kill your son.”

10 months after that interaction was caught on body camera, police officers were called again after residents heard screaming inside the Hollis household.

Police said Pino tased Richard because he had knives, but it had no effect. The officer later fatally shot him. The medical examiner’s office ruled Richard’s cause of death to be gunshot wounds. He had six different entrance wounds.

The grieving mother was arrested two months after her son was killed for stalking and resisting an officer. Police records say she entered an active crime scene while trying to look for Officer Pino, who was the subject of a police-involved shooting.

Video shows Hollis pulling up to a crime scene and telling Pino “you killed my son” in Spanish. Officer Pino is heard saying, “I did. I’m sorry. Maybe if you did a better job there wouldn’t be a problem.”

Defense attorneys say Hollis’s charges should be dropped because she was just trying to expose government misconduct.

They also accuse the Miami-Dade police of violating their standards by leaving Pino working in the area where the fatal shooting happened, while FDLE was investigating.

Hollis has been in jail completing a sentence of 364 days, for violating a stay away order against Pino. On Friday, a judge granted her a bond.

NBC6 reached out to Miami-Dade Police, but we haven't heard back yet.