Grieving Miami mother accused of stalking Miami-Dade cop who killed her son

A mother is facing charges for allegedly stalking a Miami-Dade officer who shot and killed her son back in 2022.

It’s been two years since 21-year-old Richard Hollis, a man with a history of mental health issues, was shot and killed by officer Jamie Pino.

Residents called 911 after hearing a violent dispute inside Hollis’s apartment.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Pino noticed Hollis holding “two nine-inch chef knives in an aggressive manner.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Pino claims he tased the man, but it had no effect. The officer later fatally shot Hollis. The medical examiner’s office ruled his cause of death to be gunshot wounds. He had six different entrance wounds.

The state attorneys ruled Pino was doing his job and the deadly force was justifiable, a conclusion the victim’s mother, Gamaly Hollis disagrees with.

The grieving mother was arrested two months after her son was killed for stalking and resisting an officer. Police records say she entered an active crime scene while trying to look for Officer Pino, who was the subject of a police-involved shooting.

“Upon locating Ofc. J. Pino, the arrestee began to stare menacingly at him from the driver seat of her vehicle with a rolled down front driver-side window, while repeatedly stating, ‘You killed my son,’ causing officers on scene to pull attention from the investigation at hand,” a court document stated.

After this alleged incident, Harris was ordered to stay away from Pino, which prohibited any form of communication.

However, in April of 2021, Harris posted “bye bye” on her Facebook page with a picture of the officer's home and marked police vehicle. Jurors found her guilty of violating the stay away order.

Harris was sentenced to 364 days in jail, but her stalking and resisting charges remained open.

“Ms. Hollis has been unjustifiably prosecuted after the police-involved shooting of her son,” said a public defender representing Hollis while trying to convince a judge to dismiss her charges.

Defense attorneys claimed Harris’s actions are protected by the First Amendment as she tried to expose ongoing government misconduct.

However, state attorneys said her actions are criminal and are hoping a judge denies the motion to dismiss.

On the other hand, Harris was supposed to be released from jail on Thursday since she completed her sentence. However, she is being held in jail due to her pending charges. Her attorneys are also trying to argue for a bond.

A judge has not ruled on the motion to dismiss or modification of bond.