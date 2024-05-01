Here's what the weather will look like in Miami-Dade and Broward today

Don't put away your umbrella just yet! It’s been an active morning, but the good news is that the flood advisory we had earlier today is now cancelled.

The heaviest of the rain fell from Hallandale Beach to North Miami and all points in between, with estimates of 1-2”+.

Other parts of Miami-Dade picked up some heavy rain as well. Downtown Miami, Doral and Hialeah, to name a few.

The current heavy rain is falling from just north of downtown Miami west to Doral. So the Dolphin, Palmetto and I-95 come to mind as far as a rough morning commute is concerned.

These storms are forecast to diminish during the morning, and then the question becomes: do they fire up again later today?

The latest thinking is that we will see another potential flare up inland from the coast near or after the lunch hour and then they should work west of us late in the day.

