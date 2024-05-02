‘We all need to learn': Parents of teen who shot 14-year-old in Miami Beach speak out

Two months after shooting at a group of teenagers hanging out in Miami Beach, a 19-year-old quickly took responsibility and accepted a plea deal.

Bryan Rodriguez pleaded guilty as a youthful offender on Thursday for aggravated battery and discharging a firearm charges.

The victim Rodriguez who shot and shattered his tibia was present in the hearing and showed up in crutches. The victim's family asked for his identity to be kept private.

“I am happy with the plea,” Maye Hernandez, the victim's mother, said in an exclusive interview with NBC6. “Now it’s my turn to heal from everything and his turn to heal from anything. And just move forward.”

Rodriguez was sentenced to two years of house arrest following four years of probation. He must also complete 50 hours of community service, a firearm safety course, mental health and substance abuse evaluations, and was ordered to stay away from the victim.

After their son's plea, Rodriguez’s parents told NBC6 the situation has been hard for them as well.

In Spanish, his mother and father said they are happy with the plea and hope their son learns from it. They said they want the victim and his mother to know they are there for them if anything is needed.

Rodriguez's father added they all need to learn — his son included — and to mature and keep growing.

“Behave yourself. Do as you are told and if not you know the consequences,” Hernandez said when asked if she had a message to the teen who shot her son.

If Rodriguez violates the plea deal, he could face prison time.