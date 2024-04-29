Victim dies days after stabbing at Coconut Creek park

A victim has died days after being stabbed at a park in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

Coconut Creek Police confirmed on Monday that the victim of the April 20 stabbing at Winston Park and Nature Trail died over the weekend.

Police haven't released the victim's identity, only saying he was a male, but social media posts have identified him as a 15-year-old.

The victim had been airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after the stabbing.

According to police, the suspect fled into a nearby preserve leading to a large-scale search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

No arrests have been made, but police previously said they'd developed several strong leads.

Investigators do not believe the stabbing was a random act.