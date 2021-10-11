100 Animals Removed From ‘Deplorable' Florida Home: Sheriff

Crews rescued about 100 dogs, rabbits and other animals from a north Florida home with “deplorable conditions” on Monday, officials said.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said a search warrant was served early Monday at the home in Middleburg. An investigation began several weeks ago after paramedics were called to the home for a medical emergency for someone living there.

Inside the home, officials found animals in cages, and the stench of animal waste, the sheriff said. The home was also filled with fleas. Livestock, including rabbits, pigs and chickens, were also found on the property.

“They observed conditions that rose to the level that required additional investigation,” the sheriff said.

Video posted on social media by the sheriff's office shows investigators wearing biohazard suits as they removed animals from the property.