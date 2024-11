A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed Tuesday by a car in Princeton, in southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the boy was attempting to cross the street Southwest 112th Avenue near 232nd Street when he was struck by an incoming Audi.

The boy, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene, FHP said.

Southwest 112th Avenue was closed for the investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.