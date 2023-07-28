2 accused of stealing iPhones at Rolling Loud Miami

Two people were arrested and accused of stealing phones from festivalgoers at Rolling Loud over the weekend, police said.

Kevin Andres Vargas Chistancho, 28, and Dayana Marinmarisanchez, 22, were arrested Sunday on the last day of the hip hop music festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers approached Chistancho after noticing he wasn't wearing an event wristband and was carrying an opaque bookbag that went against event rules.

After searching the bookbag, they found 12 stolen iPhones inside another black bag that's commonly used to block phone signals, police said.

Shortly after, officers stopped Marinmarisanchez running through a crowd with a black bag and found 16 iPhones wrapped in tinfoil in her possession, as well as a victim's wallet, an arrest affidavit stated.

Both Chistancho and Marinmarisanchez face third-degree grand theft charges, records stated. Marinmarisanchez faces additional charges of dealing in stolen property and giving officers a false name.

Both bonded out of jail as of Friday. Attorney information was not available.