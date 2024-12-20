2 men arrested after allegedly burglarizing smoke shop in Coral Springs

Two men are behind bars Friday after police responded to a burglary at a smoke shop in Coral Springs.

It happened near North University Drive and West Atlantic Boulevard at Cloud House Vape & Smoke Shop.

When police got to the scene, they said the two men jumped in a getaway car.

They eventually bailed out and were caught in a nearby home, belonging to one of those suspects, where they were arrested.

Their names were not immediately released.

Shop owner Abraham Haque said the stolen merchandise was found in the car, and he's grateful to get it all back.

After the glass door is repaired, they plan to be back open for business on Friday.