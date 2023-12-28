2 men arrested in connection to brutal beating of LGBTQ women in Wynwood

Two men have been arrested in connection to a brutal beating of LGBTQ women in Wynwood that was caught on camera back in November.

The group of lesbian and transgender women told NBC6 they were verbally attacked and then assaulted after leaving an event in Wynwood on Nov. 26.

On Wednesday, police arrested 33-year-old Jorge Giovani Estevez after one of the victims identified him as one of the men who punched her.

Jorge Giovani Estevez

The victim also identified Daiken Fernandez, 25, as the man who punched her and made her lose consciousness and punched her friend causing her to fall and hit her head causing a concussion and a cut to her forehead that needed stitches.

Daiken Fernandez

“This group of guys, basically, they just started screaming stuff at us, anti-lesbian comments, like, 'you’re only lesbians because you haven’t received actual' and he used a profanity word … out of nowhere," said one of the victims.

The group of women consisted of lesbians and a transgender person.

In the video, the victims are heard pleading to stop the fighting and that they’ve called the cops. Two men wearing white shirts are seen swinging at a man who is trying to stick up for the group of women.

A group of lesbian and transgender women say they were verbally attacked and then assaulted after leaving an event in Wynwood last month. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

One victim, who asked not to be identified, is seen on video getting punched three times — and eventually gets knocked out. She says the guys who attacked them started hurling gay slurs before getting violent.

“I know that I had a messed up finger from the incident, they struck me in the jaw, I may have a hairline fracture, and I may need to have surgery. It’s been a very difficult time, plus not to add the nightmares of feeling attacked and seeing my friend on the floor nonresponsive with blood,” said the victim.

Her badly beaten friend also spoke to NBC6. She doesn’t remember much about what happened because she was also punched and lost consciousness.

Estevez has been charged with battery with prejudice and Fernandez was charged with felony battery with prejudice.