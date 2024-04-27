Pedestrian dead after being struck by BSO deputy in Pompano Beach

A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies in Pompano Beach responded to a crash near the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded and when units arrived they found the deputy involved as well as the pedestrian.

Emergency personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

At this time, BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.