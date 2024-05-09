Miami-Dade

Driver killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Krome Avenue in SW Miami-Dade

Chopper 6 over the scene of the crash showed the front of the two SUVs completely destroyed due to head-on collision

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

A driver was killed and three other people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade that led to a section of the roadway being closed Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Krome Avenue near Southwest 296th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a Nissan SUV was traveling south on Krome when it veered into the northbound lanes, colliding head-on into a Toyota SUV.

The man who was driving the Nissan was killed at the scene, while three people who were in the Toyota were injured and taken to Jackson South in stable condition, FHP officials said.

The identities of the people involved haven't been released.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Krome Avenue from Southwest 288th Street to 296th Street after the crash but the roadway was later reopened.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

