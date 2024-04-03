911 calls reveal moments after Vontae Davis was found dead in Southwest Ranches home

New 911 calls released Wednesday reveal the moments after former Miami Dolphin Vontae Davis was found dead inside a Southwest Ranches mansion earlier this week.

In the calls, a woman on her way to the home is heard speaking with the 911 operator, saying another woman had found the retired NFL star unresponsive.

"She froze. She called me and she couldn't even speak. That's why I called," the caller tells the operator.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She then said the woman who found Davis started a FaceTime call.

"She showed me him lying on the ground," the caller added.

The caller also noted that there were several guns in the home.

When asked about the last time she had seen Davis, the caller said she saw him last Friday, but that his driver was with him on Saturday.

A 911 operator eventually got in contact with the woman who found Davis, who said she initially couldn't find him inside the mansion.

"I got to the house, and I was just doing usual stuff. Then, I couldn't find the person, so I was walking around the house," she said.

The woman then tells the operator she came across the gym area, before finding Davis.

The operator asks the woman to find a defibrillator, which she did not have. The operator later says the paramedics arrived, who then took over.

Davis, 35, played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts then signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season's second game.

No cause of death has been released pending the medical examiner's autopsy, though police said foul play doesn't appear to be involved.