Vontae Davis' cause of death investigated as ex-Dolphin remembered as ‘a great guy'

Friends and former teammates are speaking out to remember Vontae Davis as authorities continue their investigation into the former Miami Dolphins star's death at his South Florida home Monday at the age of 35.

Davis' body was found inside a Southwest Ranches mansion after officers responded to a medical call there, Davie Police officials said.

No cause of death has been released pending the medical examiner's autopsy, though police said foul play doesn't appear to be involved.

Getty Images

Davis, a cornerback, played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois.

News of his sudden death shocked the NFL world.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time,” the Dolphins wrote in a statement on social media.

Davis played three seasons for Miami before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts. Team owner Jim Irsay offered his prayers to Davis' family in a statement and shared a photo of Davis in a Colts jersey on social media.

“Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player,” Irsay wrote.

The Colts also issued a statement saying they were devastated to hear of Davis’ death.

“He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day,” the team said.

The Washington, D.C., native signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season's second game. He released a statement announcing his retirement after the game, saying that after multiple injuries and surgeries, "Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

Getty Images

The Bills said they were saddened to learn of Davis' death and that they were "thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Davis played in 121 games, intercepting 22 passes and returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of Indianapolis.

Pat McAfee, Davis' teammate on the Colts, was emotional as he discussed the death at the end of his popular ESPN show on Monday.

"Vontae was an incredibly cool dude, good guy, nice guy, upbeat guy, energetic guy," McAfee said. "A guy all of us enjoyed being around on a daily basis…if you knew him, you loved him."

Former Miami Hurricane and Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne posted about his former teammate on X.

"Sad Day. We used to battle everyday in practice. Sometimes it ended in a bunch of bickering and almost fights. We got each other better," Wayne posted. "It was a pleasure wearing the horseshoe with you homie. Rest easy 'Champ.' Praying for your family and love ones."

Adam Beasley, who covers the Dolphins for Pro Football Network, also reacted to the loss.

"Obviously it’s stunning, it’s shocking, it's way too soon for a player who just a few years ago was still in the National Football League, at 35 years old, it's just a jaw-dropping turn of events," Beasley told NBC6. "Vontae was, I wouldn’t say he was a beloved member of the organization but he certainly was a lovable guy, he had a great personality, an infectious personality, positive, upbeat."