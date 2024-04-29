WATCH: Sheriff, U.S. Attorney give update in Homestead woman's fatal carjacking and abduction

Authorities were expected to give an update on the investigation into the fatal armed carjacking and abduction of a Homestead woman that was caught on camera in central Florida earlier this month.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma and U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg were scheduled to speak Monday afternoon on the killing of of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Shocking video from a witness showed the armed abduction of Aguasvivas in broad daylight at a Winter Springs intersection back on April 11.

Authorities believe they've found the body of a Homestead woman who had gone missing after her carjacking at gunpoint in central Florida was caught on camera, and are searching for the suspects involved in her killing.

Aguasvivas had left Homestead earlier in the day and was driving a white Dodge Durango when a green Acura rammed into her back bumper.

The witness video showed Aguasvivas stopped at a red light at the intersection as a man in a mask got out of the Acura and approached the Dodge with a gun drawn.

Hours after the carjacking, Aguasvivas' body was found inside her burned-out vehicle in another Orlando-area county. She had been shot multiple times.

Two men, Jordanish "Jordan" Torres-Gracia and Kevin "Kevo" Ocasio Justiniano, both 28, are facing federal charges of carjacking resulting in death in Aguasvivas' killing.

Torres-Gracia told investigators he was the masked man with the weapon who abducted Aguasvivas, and said he'd been paid to kidnap her and deliver her to someone, an arrest affidavit said.

Torres-Gracia said the weapon was unloaded and had been given to him a half hour before the carjacking, and said he was paid $1,500 to deliver her to an individual who wasn't identified in the affidavit.

Lemma said investigators believe Justiniano was the driver of the green Acura used in the abduction.

