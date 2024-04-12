Body found believed to be Homestead woman carjacked at gunpoint in Seminole County

Authorities believe they've found the body of a Homestead woman who had gone missing after her carjacking at gunpoint in central Florida was caught on camera.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias was abducted Thursday after a witness recorded an armed suspect pointing a weapon at her at an intersection in Winter Springs, Seminole County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The 31-year-old woman had left Homestead earlier in the day and drove north in a white Dodge Durango until she reached Seminole County.

As she was driving, a green Acura rammed into her back bumper. She called her husband and told him someone was following her and had rammed her, Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters at a news conference Friday.

The husband told her to not stop, but neither of them called 911, Lemma said.

Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Video taken by someone in another car and released by the sheriff's office showed an armed suspect in a black hoodie, wearing what appears to be a Halloween mask or ski mask and dark clothing approaching the Durango from the Acura at the intersection.

The suspect pointed a gun at the driver and got into the Durango through the back driver's side door. Authorities believe the gunman forced Guerrero De Aguasvias to continue driving while holding her at gunpoint.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias | Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Officials said the Durango continued to drive into Osceola County to a new construction area.

About two hours after the carjacking, authorities received a call of a vehicle on fire in the construction area and authorities arrived and found the burning vehicle, believed to be the Durango, with a body inside.

Authorities believe the body inside is Guerrero De Aguasvias, though they're awaiting official confirmation from DNA or dental records.

Investigators also found a dozen shell casings at the scene, Lemma said. The casings are from 10mm rounds, consistent with the gun used in the carjacking, Lemma said.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive for the killing but Lemma said it appears the occupants of the Acura knew who they were targeting.

Lemma said Guerrero De Aguasvias and her husband are associated with two South Florida businesses, a barbershop and a beauty salon.

Friends at the beauty salon in Florida City were shocked to hear about the incident on Friday.

Authorities said Guerrero De Aguasvias' husband was providing them with information.

Investigators are trying to find the Acura or its occupants. According to SCSO, the armed suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic man.

The second suspect, who is also believed to be a white or Hispanic man, was allegedly driving the green Acura closely behind the Durango.

Officials said if anyone spots the Acura, they should not approach it, but instead call 911 or contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.