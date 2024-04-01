Ex-Miami Dolphin Vontae Davis found dead in Southwest Ranches mansion

Former Miami Dolphin Vontae Davis was found dead inside a Southwest Ranches mansion on Monday, authorities said.

Davie Police, which handles calls in Southwest Ranches, confirmed the body of the 35-year-old former NFL star was found in a home in the 6000 block of Southwest 178th Avenue.

Police said preliminary information suggested foul play wasn't involved.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers outside the sprawling home, which features a long driveway and large backyard pool.

The home belongs to Adaline Davis, the grandmother of the former NFL star. Records showed the 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion, with nearly 6,500 square feet, last sold in 2018 for nearly $3.9 million.

A first-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2009, Davis spent three years with the team before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He played seven more seasons in the NFL, twice being named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

Davis, a cornerback, retired in 2018 while with the Buffalo Bills.

