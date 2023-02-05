Former Dolphins Cornerback, NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested for DUI in Hollywood

Former Miami Dolphins defensive back and NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis was arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday when Davis, 34, reportedly crashed his Tesla into a disabled Toyota Tundra on the side of the highway, and struck a pedestrian that was standing next to the car, the arrest report said.

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Davis asleep near the shoulder of the road.

According to the arrest report, Davis' eyes were bloodshot red and slurred his speech.

Davis reportedly told police he was not injured and that he had "two mixed drinks" and was "coming from a club."

The pedestrian, a 59-year-old North Miami man, was transported to Broward Regional Hospital with several injuries.

Davis was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing field sobriety exercises and a breath test. He was then taken to Broward Hospital as a precaution for injury.

A first-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2009, Davis spent three years with the team before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He played seven more seasons with the NFL, twice being named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.