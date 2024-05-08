‘Never giving up': Family of teen severely injured in 2022 Boca Chita Key boat crash speaks

The family of a teen girl who suffered traumatic injuries in a 2022 boat crash near Boca Chita Key is speaking out for the first time as she continues her long road to recovery.

During her junior year of high school, Katerina "Katy" Puig was the captain of the Our Lady of Lourdes Academy soccer team and had excelled academically.

“She won player of the year her junior year and was probably in almost every honor society you could possibly think of,” said Katy’s sister, Amanda Puig.

On track to apply for college at the University of Florida, Katy’s life took a drastic turn on September 4th, 2022.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A South Florida high school senior has died after a boating crash Sunday night off Cutler Bay, school officials said. NBC 6's Julia Bagg has the latest.

“You know how they say you can’t go back in time? I never want to re-live that moment again,” said her mother, Kathya Puig.

Katy was one of 14 passengers on a boat driven by George Pino, a well-known South Florida real estate developer. Investigators say after Pino crashed into a channel marker, all passengers were ejected from the boat, killing 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

Many others were injured, including Katy Puig.

“She looked horrible,” said father Rudy Puig, as he recalled the moment he first saw his daughter at the hospital. "Her stomach was bloated. Her face was bloated. It was bad.”

Katy had been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She was in a coma for about 3 months, but she survived. The Puig’s believe the power of prayer and her beloved friend Lucy Fernandez, in heaven, have helped her overcome significant health challenges.

“Lucy has been Katy’s angel since the night of the accident and will continue for the rest of her life,” said Amanda.

Katy’s mother said she speaks to the Fernandez family often. “There is not one day I don’t wake up and think about them," she said.

A South Florida high school senior has died after a boating crash Sunday night off Cutler Bay, school officials said. NBC 6's Heather Walker has the latest.

In an effort to cover Katy’s lifelong medical expenses, the Puig family sued George Pino and his wife Cecilia.

A confidential settlement was reached with George and a $16 million settlement was ordered by a judge against Cecilia.

As for the criminal investigation, the Puig family believes the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mishandled the case.

“They really didn't take the time or didn't do their due dilgence with this case,” said Kathya.

An incident report from the FWC said 61 empty alcoholic bottles and cans, one empty champagne bottle and a half-consumed bottle of liquor were found on the boat, but no one admitted to the consumption of alcohol.

George Pino refused a breathalyzer test after the crash, authorities said.

Pino has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of careless boating.

“There was definitely alcohol on the boat and that wasn’t really looked at too much by FWC,” said Rudy Puig.

Moving forward, the goal is for Katy to walk. She is on the road to recovery, backed by her family, friends, and an entire community ready to cheer her on Saturday at a Wiffle Ball Tournament in her honor.

“She just has an incredible way of just never giving up. She wants to do it and we’re going to be there and Katy’s going to come out on top," said Rudy.

If you’d like to participate in the Wiffle Ball tournament or become a sponsor you can find more information here.