Miami men charged in major gas pump skimming ring that operated for a decade

Six Miami men are among a group of suspects facing federal charges in connection with a major gas pump skimming ring that authorities said operated across the United States for a decade.

A total of seven men are facing charges in the ring, that involved installing skimming devices on gas pumps across the country to collect credit and debit card information from customers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors said that from 2014 to April 2024, the suspects used the stolen card data to create fraudulent credit and debit cards, which they used to purchase items including gift cards and electronics, and to make ATM withdrawals and make cashback purchases from retail stores.

The suspects used "fences" to sell the illegally obtained items for cash, and allegedly engaged in acts involving access device fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and the sale and receipt of stolen goods.

Authorities said the group was led by 40-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez, also known as Ogbe Bara, of Fort Myers.

The six Miami men charged in the case are 53-year-old Idalberto Rivero, also known as El Monstro, El Mostro, and Monster; 26-year-old Anyelo Jesus Muino Ayala, also known as Justin Bieber; 33-year-old Pedro Raul Zequeira Alvarez, also known as Yery Yery; 32-year-old Raul Ferrao Pons, also known as Rauli and Ninja; 32-year-old Jorge Enrique Fonseca Vazquez, also known as Ogberoso; and 39-year-old Luis Gustavo Diaz, also known as Ogberdi.

All are facing charges of RICO conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they each face a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count.