Pompano Beach street takeover pursuit ends in driver fatally hitting bicyclist while fleeing deputies

A driver accused in a street takeover and fatal crash in Pompano Beach on Sunday was arrested by Broward Sheriff's deputies.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Kenroy Jackson Jr., was reportedly participating in a street takeover on Sunday, when he struck a responding BSO K9 vehicle and fled the scene, BSO said in a statement.

Jackson Jr. was reportedly driving a 2017 Mercedes C300 Coupe northbound on Andrews Avenue and lost control while trying to get away from deputies.

The vehicle rotated clockwise and slid over the pavement towards the bicycle lane and sidewalk, BSO stated. Victim Eric Gray was riding his bicycle traveling southbound in the bicycle lane of northbound Andrews Avenue approaching Northwest 15th Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the rear driver’s side of the vehicle struck the front of the bicycle, BSO confirmed. The bicycle and Gray were projected northbound while the vehicle continued sliding north before rolling west backwards over the median.

Investigators say prior to the crash, deputies lost sight of the vehicle and came upon the crash scene after the fact. Jackson Jr., attempted to run from the crash scene but was taken into custody by responding deputies.

Gray died at the scene, while Jackson Jr. was booked into the BSO Main Jail.

He faces several charges including aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death, aggravated battery on an officer, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and participation in unlawful race, according to the BSO.