Shark bite survivor speaks alongside doctors who treated him in West Palm Beach hospital

By NBC6

A man who was bitten by two sharks in the Bahamas shares his story after fully recovering.

24-year-old Marlin Deere Wakeman was bitten in the knee and the shoulder by two different sharks on April 26 at Long Island in the Bahamas.

At the time of the incident, Wakeman, from Stuart, was working on a boat at Flying Fish Marina, where he mentioned during the news conference that sharks are common and people even feed the sharks by throwing carcasses into the water, treating them like "pets."

Wakeman slipped while trying to get into a boat and fell into the water, where multiple sharks were swimming around.

"A lot of pressure," Wakeman said when asked what he felt when the sharks bit him. "The one on my shoulder felt like a punch... You really don't feel the teeth going in."

He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

"Don't be scared," said Wakeman as advice for people to stay safe. "Keep in mind, sharks are apex predators."

A new report released by the Florida Museum of Natural History found that the Sunshine State had the most unprovoked shark bites in the country last year.

According to the report, in 2023, there were confirmed 69 unprovoked bites around the world. Of these, 16 were from Florida alone.

This figure was down from the five-year average, the report said.

           

