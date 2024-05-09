3 teens arrested in shooting of 16-year-old during online sale meetup in Homestead

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old in Homestead during an online sales meetup, authorities said.

Aureliano Gomez, 18, and two teens aged 16 and 17, have been arrested in the shooting, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

According to the report, the 16-year-old victim had posted a minibike for sale on OfferUp, and agreed to sell it to Gomez in exchange for another motorized bicycle and $200.

Miami-Dade Corrections Aureliano Gomez

They arranged to meet in the 900 block of Northwest 1st Avenue Tuesday night.

But when the victim and people with him met with Gomez, a sedan arrived and four males wearing all black got out and started to bang on the vehicle the victim was in, the report said.

One suspect used his elbow to shatter a window, and the victims tried to flee but reversed into the suspects' vehicle, the report said.

That's when one of the suspects opened fire, hitting the victim in the leg and abdomen, the report said.

The teen victim was airlifted to Jackson South in stable condition.

Police tracked down Gomez, who said his minibike had been stolen and he found it on OfferUp, the report said.

Gomez said he contacted the victim and brought his friends for "backup," the report said.

Gomez was booked into jail and faces charges including attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. It's unknown what charges the younger teens face.