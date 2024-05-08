16-year-old shot during online sale meetup in Homestead

A teen was shot multiple times in Homestead Tuesday night.

According to Homestead police, the 16-year-old boy was shot during what they called an "internet sale robbery" in the area of NW 1st Avenue and NW 9th Street at around 7:30 p.m.

The teen was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center, where he remains in stable condition, said police.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time.

Homestead Police want to remind the public that there are designated parking spaces in front of the Homestead Police Station for conduction "Internet transactions."

"Utilizing these designated safe zones can significantly reduce the risk of incidents like the one recently experienced by our community," said police.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Homestead Police anonymous tip line at (305) 224-5595 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.