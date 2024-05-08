Homestead

16-year-old shot during online sale meetup in Homestead

The teen was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in stable condition, said police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen was shot multiple times in Homestead Tuesday night.

According to Homestead police, the 16-year-old boy was shot during what they called an "internet sale robbery" in the area of NW 1st Avenue and NW 9th Street at around 7:30 p.m.

The teen was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center, where he remains in stable condition, said police.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Homestead Police want to remind the public that there are designated parking spaces in front of the Homestead Police Station for conduction "Internet transactions."

"Utilizing these designated safe zones can significantly reduce the risk of incidents like the one recently experienced by our community," said police.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Homestead Police anonymous tip line at (305) 224-5595 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Local

South Florida May 7

NBC6 viewers highlight teachers and nurses making an impact in South Florida

Miami-Dade 53 mins ago

Group tackles man who tried stealing $30K worth of Pokémon cards from SW Dade game store

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Homestead
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us