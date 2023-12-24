Which is the most dangerous month for pedestrians in Florida? What to know and how to stay safe

South Florida in December is well-known for its tourism and warm beach weather, but it is also one of the most dangerous times for pedestrians to be walking around.

Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles found that the number of pedestrian crashes have been highest in the month of December each year since 2019.

Last year, there were a total of 10,013 pedestrian crashes in Florida up from 9,569 in 2021.

Courtesy: FLHSMV

What were some common factors over the years?

While the number of incidents have fluctuated over the years, some data factors relating to pedestrian crashes have remained the same year over year.

The months of March, October, and December have the most pedestrian crashes out of any other months in the year and the majority of crashes have happened around 6 p.m.

Courtesy: FLHSMV

Friday and Saturday also stood out as the most hazardous days for crashes.

This might be in part because danger increases for pedestrians when people leave work and there is heavier traffic and pedestrian activity is higher on the weekends.

What are some of the most dangerous areas in Florida for pedestrians?

Personal finance site MoneyGeek took a closer look at federal data to find which cities rank highest among pedestrian fatalities.

Of the 225 cities they looked at, six Florida cities ranked among the top 20 deadliest cities in the country.

Here's how they fared:

Rank City Average Annual Pedestrian Fatalities per 100,000 Residents Average Annual Pedestrian Fatalities 4-Year Change in Pedestrian Fatalities (%) Pedestrian Fatalities as a % of All Traffic Accidents Population Walk Score¹ 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL 8.1 14.8 7.1 38.3 181,666 2 Jackson, MS 7.3 11.0 0.0 30.8 149,813 3 Macon, GA 7.0 11.0 25.0 33.6 156,762 4 Memphis, TN 6.8 42.5 56.7 25.9 628,118 35.0 5 Albuquerque, NM 6.7 37.8 45.5 37.5 562,591 42.6 6 Little Rock, AR 6.7 13.5 -8.3 38.3 201,984 7 Victorville, CA 6.6 9.0 9.1 35.6 135,952 8 Pompano Beach, FL 6.5 7.3 66.7 34.5 111,356 9 North Charleston, SC 6.2 7.3 -22.2 35.8 117,463 10 Baton Rouge, LA 6.1 13.5 137.5 25.6 222,177 39.1 11 San Bernardino, CA 6.0 13.3 41.7 39.0 222,194 45.0 12 Tucson, AZ 5.8 31.8 54.2 33.2 543,215 43.2 13 El Cajon, CA 5.7 6.0 25.0 42.9 105,431 14 West Palm Beach, FL 5.3 6.3 -42.9 31.6 117,253 15 Miami, FL 5.2 23.0 25.0 38.3 439,906 76.6 16 Birmingham, AL 5.2 10.3 -7.7 25.0 196,410 33.2 17 New Haven, CT 5.2 7.0 200.0 37.8 135,076 18 Phoenix, AZ 5.2 84.0 -10.7 37.0 1,624,539 41.4 19 Tampa, FL 5.0 19.5 36.8 32.5 387,037 49.5 20 Charleston, SC 4.9 7.5 14.3 33.3 152,046

The deadliest city for pedestrians between 2018 and 2021 was Fort Lauderdale, where nearly 15 pedestrians died on average every year.

Pompano Beach came in eighth place with just over seven deaths a year, West Palm Beach was 14th on the list with just over six deaths a year, and Miami ranked 15th on the list with just over five deaths per every 100,000 residents.

Tampa had five deaths per every 100,000 residents.

What can I do to stay safe?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has several tips to ensure the safety of pedestrians all across the U.S.