Which is the most dangerous month for pedestrians in Florida? What to know and how to stay safe

South Florida in December is well-known for its tourism and warm beach weather, but it is also one of the most dangerous times for pedestrians to be walking around.
Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles found that the number of pedestrian crashes have been highest in the month of December each year since 2019.
Last year, there were a total of 10,013 pedestrian crashes in Florida up from 9,569 in 2021.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
What were some common factors over the years?
While the number of incidents have fluctuated over the years, some data factors relating to pedestrian crashes have remained the same year over year.
The months of March, October, and December have the most pedestrian crashes out of any other months in the year and the majority of crashes have happened around 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday also stood out as the most hazardous days for crashes.
Local
This might be in part because danger increases for pedestrians when people leave work and there is heavier traffic and pedestrian activity is higher on the weekends.
What are some of the most dangerous areas in Florida for pedestrians?
Personal finance site MoneyGeek took a closer look at federal data to find which cities rank highest among pedestrian fatalities.
Of the 225 cities they looked at, six Florida cities ranked among the top 20 deadliest cities in the country.
Here's how they fared:
|Rank
|City
|Average Annual Pedestrian Fatalities per 100,000 Residents
|Average Annual Pedestrian Fatalities
|4-Year Change in Pedestrian Fatalities (%)
|Pedestrian Fatalities as a % of All Traffic Accidents
|Population
|Walk Score¹
|1
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|8.1
|14.8
|7.1
|38.3
|181,666
|2
|Jackson, MS
|7.3
|11.0
|0.0
|30.8
|149,813
|3
|Macon, GA
|7.0
|11.0
|25.0
|33.6
|156,762
|4
|Memphis, TN
|6.8
|42.5
|56.7
|25.9
|628,118
|35.0
|5
|Albuquerque, NM
|6.7
|37.8
|45.5
|37.5
|562,591
|42.6
|6
|Little Rock, AR
|6.7
|13.5
|-8.3
|38.3
|201,984
|7
|Victorville, CA
|6.6
|9.0
|9.1
|35.6
|135,952
|8
|Pompano Beach, FL
|6.5
|7.3
|66.7
|34.5
|111,356
|9
|North Charleston, SC
|6.2
|7.3
|-22.2
|35.8
|117,463
|10
|Baton Rouge, LA
|6.1
|13.5
|137.5
|25.6
|222,177
|39.1
|11
|San Bernardino, CA
|6.0
|13.3
|41.7
|39.0
|222,194
|45.0
|12
|Tucson, AZ
|5.8
|31.8
|54.2
|33.2
|543,215
|43.2
|13
|El Cajon, CA
|5.7
|6.0
|25.0
|42.9
|105,431
|14
|West Palm Beach, FL
|5.3
|6.3
|-42.9
|31.6
|117,253
|15
|Miami, FL
|5.2
|23.0
|25.0
|38.3
|439,906
|76.6
|16
|Birmingham, AL
|5.2
|10.3
|-7.7
|25.0
|196,410
|33.2
|17
|New Haven, CT
|5.2
|7.0
|200.0
|37.8
|135,076
|18
|Phoenix, AZ
|5.2
|84.0
|-10.7
|37.0
|1,624,539
|41.4
|19
|Tampa, FL
|5.0
|19.5
|36.8
|32.5
|387,037
|49.5
|20
|Charleston, SC
|4.9
|7.5
|14.3
|33.3
|152,046
The deadliest city for pedestrians between 2018 and 2021 was Fort Lauderdale, where nearly 15 pedestrians died on average every year.
Pompano Beach came in eighth place with just over seven deaths a year, West Palm Beach was 14th on the list with just over six deaths a year, and Miami ranked 15th on the list with just over five deaths per every 100,000 residents.
Tampa had five deaths per every 100,000 residents.
What can I do to stay safe?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has several tips to ensure the safety of pedestrians all across the U.S.
- Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
- If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
- Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
- If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
- Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
- Embrace walking as a healthy form of transportation - get up, get out and get moving.