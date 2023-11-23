2 men injured after shooting and car crash on Thanksgiving in Miami Gardens

A shooting and car crash left two men injured in Miami Gardens on Thanksgiving Day, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday at the 1700 block of NW 183rd Street, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene regarding multiple shots fired and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and two injured men.

Officials say one man was shot, while the other suffered injuries from the impact of the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported one man to the hospital and airlifted the other.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC6 for updates.