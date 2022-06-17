Miami

3 in Custody After Suspected Car Burglaries Inside Wynwood Parking Garage

Miami Police arrived at the scene at the garage located off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 27th Street

Police have taken three people into custody after they allegedly broke into several cars early Friday morning inside a Wynwood parking garage.

Miami Police arrived at the scene at the garage located off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 27th Street after reports of thieves breaking into cars inside.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and took three people into custody.

Investigators did not release the identity of anyone in custody or release additional details on the case at this time.

